The wish list

Above (left to right):

1. Tessa Packard Pacific Cocktail Ring, 18ct white gold with pave-set diamonds and a white pearl, £4,500

2. William & Son London Collection white gold pearl and diamond pendant, £4,900

3. Cassandra Goad Nevski pave-set 18ct white gold earstuds , £1,995

4. Tiffany, South Sea Noble pearl ring in platinum with diamonds, £4,400

Above (top to bottom):

1. Tessa Packard Diamond Northbound earrings, 18ct gold and peacock pearl, pave-set with

diamonds, £2,250

2. George Pragnell Tahitian pearl necklace with diamond clasp, £POA

3. Boodles Circus long drop earrings with Tahitian pearls and diamonds, set in white gold, £4,800