The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close
Gem2

The wish list

Stunning pearl jewellery

Style

9 Sep 2016

Above (left to right):

1. Tessa Packard Pacific Cocktail Ring, 18ct white gold with pave-set diamonds and a white pearl, £4,500
2. William & Son London Collection white gold pearl and diamond pendant, £4,900
3. Cassandra Goad Nevski pave-set 18ct white gold earstuds , £1,995
4. Tiffany, South Sea Noble pearl ring in platinum with diamonds, £4,400

Wish-list-2

Above (top to bottom):

1. Tessa Packard Diamond Northbound earrings, 18ct gold and peacock pearl, pave-set with
diamonds,  £2,250
2. George Pragnell Tahitian pearl necklace with diamond clasp, £POA
3. Boodles Circus long drop earrings with Tahitian pearls and diamonds, set in white gold, £4,800

Tagged,

Try these

(Photo: Getty)

Labour of the negative

Jeremy Corbyn’s disregard for Parliament is terrible for his party and for our representative democracy
Kate Moss, Imran Amed and Alexa Chung at the Business of Fashion #BoF500 Gala Dinner at The London Edition (All pics: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Stars on the list at London Fashion Week
(Photo: Getty)

Carlos Acosta

Royal Albert Hall, 3-7 October

COLUMNS

Pundits in Peril
Freddy Gray

Defending paedophile priests

Single Life
Candida Crewe

Appless victims: when no sex is better than soulless Tinder sex

Bad Philosophy
Roger Scruton

Labour of the negative

The Investor's Bookshelf
Merryn Somerset Webb

Everyone can spot a investment bubble… the only mystery is when it will burst

Gentrified
Katy Balls

The fight for Notting Hill

The Adventures of Mrs Toad
Sarah Vine

Car of wonder

My Holiday Hell
Ariane Sherine

A ‘romantic’ break on the Isle of Wight ruined by rain, rudeness . . . and racism

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close