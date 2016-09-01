Jackson1

Alex Connock

The Donald, Jacko and me

Mary Berry and Bake Off winner and 2015 Nadiya Hussain pick up Baftas for the show (Getty)

Josh Barrie

Great British Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 is a recipe for disaster

Beer pumps at the Marquis of Granby ahead of the 2010 general election (Getty)

Alex Wickham

The good, the bad and the ugly: a guided tour of Westminster’s pubs

Jude Law in The Young Pope

Will Gore

Ten TV programmes to watch this autumn

LATEST
Dog by Keith Cunningham
Culture

Exhibition preview: Keith Cunningham at Hoxton Gallery

Th Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles test their ironing skills (Getty)
Culture Style

The end of the ironing age

With technology steaming ahead, it could be time to say goodbye to our irons

A view of the construction at Centre Point (Getty)
Culture

The spruced-up Centre Point casts an ugly shadow over London

The luxury flats in the redeveloped tower are an insult to a city in the grip of a housing crisis

Honey fair in Moscow
Dictionary of Food

Honey: the nectar of gods and posh hippies

Honey has been prized throughout history and its sweet appeal shows no sign of abating

Circus Scene (1913-14), by Wyndham Lewis
Culture

In pictures: David Bowie’s art collection

The Starman’s private art collection is going under the hammer in November

Samantha at Maman Le Mot
Food

The immersive theatre show that put me off my dinner

An ‘Allo ‘Allo-style dining experience comes with big clichés and tiny portions

SONY DSC
The Vintage Chef

How to bake perfect brioche

Creating beautiful brioche takes planning, perseverance and a whole lot of eggs

Jude Law in The Young Pope
Home News

Ten TV programmes to watch this autumn

From true crime to sci-fi sitcoms, there’s plenty of new television to keep you entertained in the coming months

UK - London - Residential housing in Brixton
Home News

Renting out your house on Airbnb is nothing to be scared of

The fear of having strangers sleeping in my bed was tempered by the prospect of cash and cat-sitters

Choose the right cigar and watch its value soar (Getty)
Home News

In Cubans we trust: five cigars to invest in right now

You won’t regret splashing out on a box of limited edition cigars, says Tom Chamberlin

MAGAZINE

Chumocracy-Final

The rise and fall of the Cameron Chumocracy

Jackson1

The Donald, Jacko and me

Georgie Lane-Godfrey edges past Camilla at the finish

It was my first real horserace on my first real thoroughbred… but how had I done?

hard-left

Letting the hard left off the leash

Colorful English houses facades in London

The fight for Notting Hill

GettyImages-507832137

Surrey’s new rich

Gem2

The wish list

Large-2343mclaren650sascari12049

Car of wonder

jw_factoryFresh_col_04

When healthy eating was a packet of salt-and-vinegar crisps. Golden Wonder, not Walkers

Kebab

Let’s throw kosher to the wind… and go veggie in Israel